Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Involved In Fight Over Glen Kamara Racial Abuse Incident

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard calls for UEFA to take action after one of his players was racially abused. Rangers' Glen Kamara alleged that he faced racial abuse during Thursday's Europa League clash with Slavia Prague. Tempers were high amongst the Rangers' players as they ended a 2-0 defeat to Slavia Prague with nine men.

The former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was furious with the actions of Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela and has now called UEFA to take strict action. The Slavia Prague player has been accused of covering his mouth and making a racial slur against Glen Kamara. Speaking to the media after the game, the Rangers boss said, "It’s over to UEFA now, this situation, and I just hope it doesn’t get brushed under the carpet. I feel angry right now. It’s difficult to describe how I feel because I know Glen, I trust him 100 per cent. It’s extremely disappointing and there’s too much of it happening around football. The Slavia player has caused this, caused the situation to escalate even further because straight away the fans join in and the racism just grows and grows and grows.

Rangers vs Slavia Prague: Rangers' boss insists racism issues are more critical than winning football games

Rangers were completely outplayed by Slavia Prague in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Peter Olayinka got the lead for Slavia Prague in the 14th minute before a shocking incident took place in the 61st minute. Kemar Roofe was shown a straight red card within six minutes of coming on when he caught Kolar in the face with a high boot. That was not the only sending off that Rangers had to deal with as Leon Balogun was shown a second yellow for a lunging challenge on Masopust. From the resulting free-kick, Nicolae Stanciu scored the second goal in the 74th minute to ensure Slavia Prague's place in the quarter-finals.

FULL-TIME: Rangers 0-2 Slavia Prague | (Agg 1-3)



Our long @EuropaLeague journey comes to an end. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 18, 2021

Although Rangers were completely outplayed, the Liverpool legend has insisted that football means less when issues such as racism take place. The most astonishing incident in the match took place in the 87th minute when Ondrej Kudela allegedly passed racist comments on Glen Kamara. Speaking about the incident, Gerrard said, "The disappointing thing for me is there are people trying to defend the opposition player — calling us liars. Sometimes during your career, things happen that are more important than the game, that are above football. That’s what happened tonight."

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague has denied these allegations in a statement. The statement read, "Slavia resolutely denies the disgusting accusation of one of the team captains OndÅ™ej Kúdela of racist behaviour. Already the founders of our club gave us crest where white colour means 'the purity of the idea of sports and fair contest where the rival is not our enemy, but respected opponent."