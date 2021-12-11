Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Receives Applause On Return To Anfield As Aston Villa Boss

Liverpool fans gave club legend Steven Gerrard a round of applause on his return to Anfield when he and his Aston Villa side walked onto the pitch. Although the former talismanic midfielder walked onto the ground as the opposition manager, the Reds faithful have not forgotten his legendary career at the club that has given fans plenty to cheer for over the years.

While the England international did not win the elusive Premier League, he famously inspired Liverpool to win the 2005 UEFA Champions League by beating AC Milan in the final, amongst other trophies.

Liverpool fans welcome Steven Gerrard as a hero

Liverpool fans gave a hero's welcome to former club captain Steven Gerrard as he walked onto the field as Aston Villa's manager. However, while the Reds fans clapped for the legendary midfielder, they interestingly did not sing his name aloud and instead chanted 'Liverpool' as can be seen in the video below.

Hence, the fans made it clear that while they support and love Gerrard, their favourite club was yet Liverpool. Similarly, the 41-year old England international had also stated that this would be the first time that he would want the Reds to lose a match.

Netizens react as Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield

One netizen explained how emotional they were as Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield, albeit as an opposition manager.

Gerrard at Anfield again.



I’m emotional. — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 11, 2021

Similarly to what Gerrard said in his pre-match comments, one fan insisted that while the England international may be a 'hero for many, but for the first time in their life, they would be against him.

A hero for many but for 90 minutes and for the first time in my life, I’ll be against Gerrard. — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

Gerrard trying to make Anfield hate him 😂😂 — Kolwing (@Kolwing1) December 11, 2021

If Gerrard manages to keep Liverpool from scoring at anfield that would be an achievement in itself — dan zed (@danzed11) December 11, 2021

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard's comments before game

While speaking to reporters about his return to Anfield, Steven Gerrard said,

"If I'm on the bus heading back down the M6 towards Birmingham and I'm not the most popular at Anfield, so be it. The noise is for other people to get excited about, for me, it's about preparing the team in the best way I can to try and get a positive result for Aston Villa. Everyone in that stadium will know me well enough to know what I'm about and what I'm going to Anfield for. I'm going back to a club where I spent many years and it brings a smile to my face."