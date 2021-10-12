Liverpool Likely To Sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele On Free Transfer Next Summer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly expressed interest in signing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next summer, once the French winger's contract at the Nou Camp expires. The 24-year old joined the Catalan giants on a £110 million transfer fee from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

With Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believed to be in awe of the Frenchman's abilities, it seems a Dembele to Liverpool move can be completed next summer.

Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool can take place next summer

According to the Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have already begun negotiations to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next summer. With the winger set to be out of contract at Barcelona by the end of the season, his representatives are reportedly hearing offers and interests from potential suitors.

If Liverpool does indeed choose to sign Dembele, they will not be able to formally enter in negotiations until January 1, when the French international enters his final six months of contract at Barcelona. According to reports, the Reds are willing to offer him a lucrative signing-on bonus to lure him to Anfield since they will not require to pay a transfer fee. The 24-year old is believed to earn a staggering £10.3 million net salary at the Camp Nou, and Jurgen Klopp's side will mostly have to match it to sign him.

Ousmane Dembele has struggled at Barcelona due to injuries

Since Ousmane Dembele arrived in Barcelona in 2017, he has made 118 appearances for the La Liga giants in just over four seasons. During this time, he has scored 30 goals and chipped in with 21 assists. However, he could have made more of an impression at the Nou Camp, had it not been due to his several injury concerns.

With Liverpool currently lacking attacking options as compared to their Premier League title rivals, the Reds could bolster their options by signing Dembele. Diogo Jota has made a fantastic impression at Anfield in just the past 12 months, having joined them from Wolves in the 2020/21 summer transfer window. Another signing of Dembele's calibre will certainly help them in improving their squad depth and challenging for more titles.