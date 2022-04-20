Liverpool, Man United Fans Unite For Touching Gesture Towards Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a major setback on Monday when he announced the death of his baby boy. The news was announced by the player himself ahead of the Liverpool vs Manchester United match. The Portuguese skipper missed the match for the very obvious reason, however, the fans from both Liverpool and Manchester United showed support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a special gesture.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Fans show emotional gesture for Cristiano Ronaldo

The news about Cristiano Ronaldo's baby twins was announced by the player himself last October. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son in a message on social media on Monday, while also revealing the birth of a baby girl.

Liverpool and Manchester United fans during the match showed their support and carried out a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 7th minute of the game.

According to Manchester United's official website, the idea of the gesture in honor of Ronaldo's baby boy was originally suggested by Liverpool fans. The applause in the 7th minute was a reference to Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt number. Players from both the teams also wore black armbands at the Red Devils' request.

The statement on the Manchester United website read, "A fan-led minute’s applause will be held in the seventh minute of the game in a tribute to the Portuguese striker and his partner Georgina, after they announced the loss of their new-born baby boy on Monday. Messages of support from across the football world are continually flooding in on social media and everybody’s thoughts are with the Ronaldo family right now."

The statement further said, "While United and Liverpool share English football's greatest rivalry, there is a deep-rooted respect held between the two clubs and that will be highlighted by the minute’s applause, which was initially suggested by fans of the Merseyside team."

Liverpool vs Manchester United highlights

Liverpool produced a footballing masterclass on Tuesday night as they humiliated Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield. The victory for the Reds meant they are now two points clear at the top of the Premier League points table, albeit 2nd-placed Man City have a game in hand.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for lIverpool after just five minutes, while Mohamed Salah doubled the lead in the 22nd minute. Diaz then set up Sadio Mane for the third goal while Salah scored his second goal of the match just five minutes form the end to pile on the misery for the visitors.