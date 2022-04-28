Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Extends Contract Until 2026: Reports

In a piece of joyful news to football enthusiasts, as per a report by Athletic, the manager of Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp has extended his stay with The Reds. Klopp was made the head coach of the Premier League club in October 2015 and was under contract with the club till 2024, but now according to the recent reports, the German manager will extend his stay till 2026.

In a recent interview, Jurgen Klopp, while speaking about his future with Liverpool, had ensured that he will continue only if he feels he has the energy left for the job. On the other hand, the owners of Liverpool were assured that the German will extend his stay. During Wednesday's Champions League game, Mike Gordon, the president of Liverpool, was in the stands, cheering for his club and certain reports from Athletic suggest that both the president and the manager had a discussion after the game. It is pertinent to mention here that Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke was also present at the Anfield for yesterday's game.

Jurgen Klopp's stint with Liverpool

The German manager, who was roped in by the English outfit in 2015, has performed exceptionally well for the club. Jurgen Klopp had to wait a little longer to bag the first major trophy as he bagged the Champions League in the 2019 season. It is important to mention here that Klopp's Liverpool also played in the finals in the previous year's edition but failed to lift the trophy because of the heroics of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

After 2019, there was no stopping Klopp as the manager went on to lift the Super Cup and the Club World Cup. In that very season, Klopp bagged his first Premier League trophy. The manager has also been announced as the 'World's Best Coach' by the football governing body FIFA for the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons. Interestingly, Klopp is the only manager to bag the prize twice.

As of the current standings, Liverpool is ranked second in the English top division and is only a point behind their arch-rivals, Manchester City. The club has also fared well in the UCL and will be playing the second leg against Villarreal in Spain next week. It is pertinent to note that Liverpool defeated the Spanish outfit in the first leg by 2 goals.