Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Proud Of Team's Consistency Despite Injury Concerns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will never give an excuse of injuries when they do not play to their full potential. Even though the reigning EPL champions have been battling an injury crisis, they have been excellent on the soccer field in the ongoing edition of the English league and at the same time, have also succeeded in making it to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

'We are still Liverpool': Jurgen Klopp

"Whoever is available, we are still Liverpool. That's how we see it. It means we want to win the game. Actually, I think most of the people think we have to win the game. You can see that when you speak before a game, or after a game, people don't talk about who is available -- he is not available, he is not available, yes, yes, no -- nobody really would allow you to use such a situation as an excuse. And we don't, we don't," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "The situation is tough, 100 percent, but we are at matchday -- where are we, nine, 10 coming? Not sure. So, it feels quite long already but it's not even a third of the season. So, who cares who is where at the moment. We try to play football. We won some games, drew in others, lost one massively. So, that's the job," he added.

Liverpool's injury concerns this season

During the start of the season, the 'Reds' had to endure injuries to the Dutch center-back Virgil van Dijk, English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and, Guinean central midfielder Naby Keïta. However, Arnold and Keita made their way to training on Friday.

Liverpool in EPL 2020/21

The title-holders are at the second spot in the points table with 21 points from 10 games including six victories. They are tied with Tottenham Hotspur in terms of points but the Spurs occupy the top spot due to a superior goal difference.

The Jordan Henderson-led side will next be seen in action against the Wolves i.e. Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C on Monday i.e. December 7 at the Anfield Stadium. The Reds' next UCL match will be against the bottom-placed FC Midtjylland at the MCH Arena in Denmark. The Premier League winners are currently at the top of Group D by winning four of their five matches and with 12 points in their tally.

