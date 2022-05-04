Liverpool Overcome Early Scare To Reach Champions League Final, But What's Next For Reds?

In a piece of news of delight to The Reds' fandom, Liverpool dominated Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after overcoming an early scare on Tuesday. The Jurgen Klopp-led side won the game 3-2, courtesy of goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and Sadio Mane. The Reds conceded two early goals to lose their 2-0 aggregate advantage but came back stronger in the second half to make the difference 2-5 by posting three back-to-back goals. Liverpool will now face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Let's take a look at what's next for the English club now that they've clinched a berth in the Champions League final. Liverpool are still alive in all three competitions and have a chance to replicate their success from the 2000/01 season when they won the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Champions League. Liverpool have already won the League Cup in February and are scheduled to play the FA Cup final later this month. Liverpool is also competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds' upcoming match is against Tottenham Hotspur on May 7, followed by a game against Aston Villa on May 10. Liverpool will then play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14 at Wembley Stadium. This will be a replay of this year's League Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, where the former won 11-10 on penalties. Liverpool will then lock horns against Southampton and Wolves before travelling to Paris for the Champions League final on May 28.

This will be Liverpool's third Champions League final in five years. Liverpool won their last UEFA Champions League title in the 2018-19 season after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Liverpool's last FA Cup win came in the 2005/06 season, while their last Premier League win came in the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures:

Liverpool vs Tottenham (Premier League) - May 7

Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - May 10

Liverpool vs Chelsea (FA Cup Final) - May 14

Liverpool vs Southampton (Premier League) - May 17

Liverpool vs Wolves (Premier League) - May 22

Liverpool vs Manchester City or Real Madrid (Champions League Final) - May 28

Image: AP

