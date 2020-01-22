Liverpool Owner Congratulates Klopp After 2-0 Win Over Manchester United

As Liverpool beat Manchester United with a 2-0 scoreline at Anfield, Liverpool owner John W Henry congratulated Jurgen Klopp on the club's win. Goals from Virgil Van Dijk in the 14th minute and an injury-time goal by Mohammed Salah in the 93rd minute further cushioned the Reds' top of the table lead by 13 points. According to reports, Klopp met Henry in the tunnel after the match wherein the owner hugged Klopp and told him that the match and the result were amazing and the players played really well.

"We are going to win the league"

According to reports, Liverpool fans were heard chanting "we are going to win the league" while players were heading down the tunnel after the final whistle. The Reds now enjoy a 13 point lead over second-placed Manchester City but Klopp said that it is too early to decide anything.

Club captain Jordan Henderson agreed with Klopp's thought process as they are a lot of games before the season ends and the team's main priority is to focus on the next match. Henderson further added that Klopp is constantly trying to improve both the team and players and that is why the squad has the constant hunger to win matches.

Henderson said that the team has taken the game to game approach and it has placed them at top of the Premier League table, adding that they find no need to change. The England International said that the Premier League is a difficult league and a few teams in it are difficult to play against, adding that Manchester United played well as a team but Liverpool deserved the three points.

'Cleanest' club in the world

Premier League leaders Liverpool have endured a great campaign this season. The defending European Champions are one of the strongest teams in the continent. A new study has now indicated that Liverpool is also the ‘cleanest’ club in the world. The International Football Observatory (CIES) has conducted a study based on the fouls that teams commit in Europe. It calculates the average number of fouls committed per game. The study has assessed a total of 700 teams, encompassing 35 leagues across Europe.

According to the CIES study, European Champions Liverpool has averaged the fewest fouls in Europe. The Reds have committed an average of 8.14 fouls per game in the Premier League. This amounts to about 22% less than all other teams combined in the competition.

(with inputs from agencies)