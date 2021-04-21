Liverpool Owner John W Henry Apologises To Fans As European Super League Gets Disbanded

The principal owner of Liverpool Football Club John W Henry has issued a message to all the 'Reds' supporters wherein he has apologised to all the fans and supporters for the disruption caused due to the club's short-lived involvement as a founder member of the now collapsed European Super League.

'I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club': John W Henry

"I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours. It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours, you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you. And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players, and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day", said Henry in a video that was posted by Liverpool on their official Twitter handle.

"I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership, and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward. More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And we’ve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isn’t done. And I hope you’ll understand that even when we make mistakes, we’re trying to work in your club’s best interests. In this endeavor, I’ve let you down. Again, I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It’s something I won’t forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have", he added.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

The 'Big Six' officially back out from European Super League

The 'Big Six' of the Premier League have officially decided to back out from participating in the highly-anticipated European Super League that was scheduled to get underway from August this year.

It has been learned that the decision was taken on Tuesday and now, all the big clubs of the EPL including the likes of title-holders Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have issued statements confirming the same on their official websites.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC took their official Twitter handle and confirmed that their involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021

(Image Courtesy: @LFC/Twitter)