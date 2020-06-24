Liverpool Owners Will Have Exit Strategy With Reds Being Valued At £2bn: Ex-Reds Chairman

Former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton believes current Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will have an exit strategy in place after the Reds' recent success. The Reds currently sit at the top of the Premier League table and are on course to end their 30-year wait for a league title. The 2019 Champions League triumph, followed by the Club World Cup success saw the Liverpool worth rise to a staggering £2 billion. Sir Martin Broughton believes the Liverpool owners will have an FSG exit strategy in place that helps them pocket a huge profit.

FSG exit strategy: Former chairman believes Liverpool owners could sell and make a giant profit on the Reds

In an exclusive interview with the Liverpool Echo, former Reds chairman Sir Martin Broughton weighed in on Liverpool's owners, FSG, and a potential FSG exit strategy considering the recent success at Anfield. Broughton was appointed Liverpool chairman after Liverpool was on the brink of administration in 2010. Then Liverpool owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett owed the Royal Bank of Scotland a staggering £237 million, and the RBS wanted to ensure a swift sale. After six months of legal tussles, Broughton delivered what can be considered the finest assist in the club's history, after FSG were announced as the new Liverpool owners. Then known as the as New England Sports Ventures, the John Henry-led takeover cost £300 million, wiping the Reds clean of all previous debt.

A major part of how FSG became Liverpool owners was by beating competition from Singapore based Peter Lim. Sir Martin Broughton believes given the current owners' long-term thinking, an FSG exit strategy will likely be in place. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Reds are believed to have crossed the £2 billion mark, a steep rise from the £300 million takeover a decade ago.

Sir Martin Broughton added that it is only natural for the Liverpool owners to think of selling the club looking at the Liverpool worth right now, but admits that the current owners don't look like ones who will cash out. The former Liverpool chairman pointed to the fact that the Liverpool owners have been in charge of Boston Red Sox in the MLB for the past 20 years, and have a lot of money tied up in sports since the better part of the last two decades and value the tradition that comes with the sport.

(Image Courtesy: liverpoolfc.com)