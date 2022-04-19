Liverpool Plan Classy Gesture For Cristiano Ronaldo After Tragic Death Of Newborn Son

Following the tragic news given by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez of their baby boy passing away, Liverpool fans have planned a classy gesture for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Despite the heated rivalry that a Liverpool vs Manchester United clash often brings, all would be put aside in the seventh minute by a section of the Reds fans. The number seven is often associated with CR7 as that was the iconic shirt number first used by the Portuguese international at Old Trafford.

Liverpool fans plan classy gesture for Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Liverpool supporters group on Facebook, those attending the match at Anfield on Tuesday night have planned to hold a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, in the seventh minute. The message put up by them on their group read, "Rivalries should be set aside in heartbreaking circumstances such as these. You'll Never Walk Alone, CR7 Jr.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez had announced in October that they were expecting twins. However, the Portuguese international sadly revealed on Monday that their baby son had tragically passed away during childbirth, while their newborn daughter survived. While the 37-year-old will not be competing against the Reds due to him requiring some privacy in this 'difficult time,' he is likely to appreciate the gesture planned by a group of supporters who have often been hostile against him.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal tragic news

Via a post on their Instagram handle, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez informed their fans about the heartbreaking passing away of their baby boy by writing,