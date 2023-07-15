Liverpool Player Left Out Of Squad As Saudi Club Al-Ittihad Offer £40 Million: Reports

Liverpool will seek more optimism when they kickstart the 2023-24 season. Jurgen Klopp already has seen two summer signings arriving at Anfield as the Reds brought in Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to strengthen their squad. Liverpool's inability to qualify for the Champions League is a severe dent for the English outfit as it stands. They are also in search of more players to make a further addition to their squad.

3 things you need to know

Fabinho has been one of the longest servants at the Anfield

The midfielder started 31 games last season

He has so far featured in more than 200 games for the Reds

Fabinho left out of Liverpool squad after Al-Ittihad approach

As per reports, Fabinho hasn't been included in the Liverpool squad which will train in Germany. The Brazilian midfielder has reportedly been the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad, who reportedly offered a sum of £40 million for the player. The midfielder has reportedly conyed his intentions to the club that he may leave and thus he has been omitted from the travelling squad.

Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the player agreed personal terms with Al-Ittihad. He tweeted, "Fabinho will NOT travel to Germany with Liverpool squad as talks with Al Ittihad are now advanced — with personal terms agreed. Jordan Henderson will travel with the squad as he already agreed terms with Al Ettifaq but clubs are not close to agremeent on fee."

Fabinho's departure could derail Jordan Henderson's plans

The midfielder has been granted permission to have further talks with the Saudi Arabian outfit as he is expected to finalise a move to the Middle East very soon. Jurgen Klopp's side paid AS Monaco to the tune of £43.7 million in 2018 to avail of his service and if this move gets the green signal they will manage to recoup most of the invested sum in the player.

Jordan Henderson also generated massive interest from Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq but he has been included in the squad which travelled to Germany. Liverpool are yet to receive an offer for their long standing skipper and will not let him leave cheaply.

Fabinho's potential departure might make Henderson's move to the Saudi club difficult as apart from youngster Stefan Bajcetic the German gaffer doesn't seem to have any other specialise in that deeper midfield position.