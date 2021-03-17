Liverpool Players HATE New £50m Training Ground, Demand Melwood Return: Report

Reports have emerged which suggest that Liverpool players have expressed their displeasure at the new Liverpool training ground and wish to move back from Kirkby Training ground to Melwood. The Reds of Merseyside shifted their training site from Melwood and made a move to the new first-team complex in November last year.

The new Axa Training Complex consists of a sports hall, two gyms alongside three full-size pitches for the first team. It also boasts of beach volleyball courts and a swimming pool that is available for the first team's use. The £50million facility is apparently disliked by most of the players as reports from The Sun have claimed that the players do not like the state-of-the-art Kirkby training ground because of the heavy winds in the area.

Why do Liverpool players want to go back to Melwood?

There are no reports of Liverpool players hating the actual facilities and having any complaints about them. However, the new Liverpool training ground is located in a part of the city known as Windy Harbour, where the players have to train under heavy winds. The players who have been training under heavy non-preferable conditions in the English winter have to face the force of heavy winds in the new complex.

With the new training ground at Kirkby being too windy, it is reported that Liverpool players want to return to Melwood which is the old site of the Liverpool first team. The players are clearly struggling to cope up with conditions at the new training ground which has also had a direct effect on their form in the Premier League.

Since their move to the new training pitch in November, the Reds have had a torrid time in their last few months in the Premier League. The Reds, who were once in the title race alongside the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and others have now fallen below the pecking order. Jurgen Klopp's men have suffered from seven defeats in the first 13 games which they played after shifting into the new training complex while playing out two draws and winning just four matches.

Currently slotted sixth on the Premier League table, the Reds of Merseyside have played an additional game than teams like Everton, Tottenham. Liverpool could be left lagging behind them as the fellow Merseyside rivals and Spurs could surpass the reigning PL champions which would result in a heavy possibility that Liverpool can miss out on European football next season.