Liverpool Rejects Bayern Munich's Initial Bid For Sadio Mane & Sets Transfer Price: Report

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly rejected Bayern Munich's initial offer of £21 million for Sadio Mane, whose contract expires in a year. The 30-year-old, who became Senegal's top goalscorer with a hat-trick against Benin, is one of the most closely tracked players during this transfer market after he had another fantastic season for the Reds. Mane scored 16 goals in the Premier League in 34 games and was also a crucial part of the team that went on to win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

Liverpool set transfer price for Sadio Mane amid Bayern's interest

According to reports, Liverpool has set Sadio Mane's transfer price at around £40 million. If the Reds are to indeed sell the star Senegalese winger in this summer transfer window, it is believed that they would only entertain any offers if they find a suitable replacement before agreeing to a sale. With Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly having rejected the offer, it remains to be seen if Bayern Munich will come up with a better offer.

Since arriving at Anfield in 2016 from Southampton, Mane has gone on to become one of the most important players for Liverpool, as he played a crucial part in helping the team win their first Premier League title in over 30 years, and also the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. During his time at the club, the Senegalese has scored 120 goals and provided 38 assists in 265 games.

With Mane at the club, Liverpool have managed to finish in the top four every season, have reached three UCL finals and have had three Premier League seasons with over 90 points. While the Reds did manage to win the 2019/20 season, they lost the league to Manchester City on two occasions by just a point despite scoring over 90 points in the season.

Since Mane is such a valuable player in the side, there is no doubt that Klopp's side will do everything they can to keep hold of the Senegalese. However, if the 30-year-old is keen on leaving Anfield, then they may be forced to accept an offer from one of the clubs, or else they may risk him leaving as a free agent next season.