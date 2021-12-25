Last Updated:

Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Shares Heartwarming Words About 'best Player' Mohamed Salah

Liverpool wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been in exceptional form as the duo have scored 22 goals between them in the Premier League this season.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Image: Twitter@LFC


Liverpool wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been in exceptional form as the duo have scored 22 goals between them in the Premier League. The Egyptian international leads the goal-scoring charts with 15, while his Senegalese teammate has scored seven so far in this campaign.

Although both players have been in outstanding form and have helped the Reds maintain second place in the Premier League table with 41 points, there has yet been rumours suggesting a possible rift between the two stars since they do not pass to each other. However, Mane's heartwarming praises of Salah may just calm speculations of there being any sort of a rift between the two.

Sadio Mane calls Mohamed Salah the 'best player' currently

While speaking in an interview with Soccer AM, Sadio Mane said, "Can you say one player better than him right now," when asked whether Mohamed Salah was the best footballer in the world based on current form. "Every single week, he shows it on the pitch. You can't disagree with it. He is the best player. He's always scoring for us. We are just lucky to have him in our squad," added the Senegalese winger.

READ | Sadio Mane joins Salah in 100 Premier League goals club after strike against Watford

Salah is undoubtedly in exceptional form as he not only tops the Premier League's goal-scoring charts but also is the highest assist contributor with nine.

While he was all praises for Salah, Mane did humorously state that he was quicker than the Egyptian over both short and long distances. When the interviewer told him that Salah claimed he was the quicker of the two over shorter distances, Mane replied with a simile, "Short distance I am quicker. Long-distance, I am quicker!" However, he did concede that he was not as quick as centre-half Virgil van Dijk, who he labelled as being deceptively quick over longer distances.

READ | Mohamed Salah opens up on competition with Sadio Mane: 'Sometimes I act selfishly...'

Liverpool's game against Leeds United is postponed

Liverpool's game against Leeds United on Boxing Day is postponed due to a COVID outbreak in Marcelo Bielsa's side. As a result, the Reds' next match will now be against Leicester City on December 28.

READ | Premier League: Liverpool slips vs Tottenham; Man City takes advantage of Chelsea

As far as the Premier League table is concerned, after 18 matches, Jurgen Klopp's side are currently in second place with 41 points, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

READ | ‘Festive fixture list is not ideal' - Rogers as Foxes set to face Man City and Liverpool
Tags: Liverpool, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com