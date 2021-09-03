Dutch footballer Virgil Van Dijk had his dislocated finger fixed on the sidelines of the pitch during the Netherlands vs Norway World Cup qualifier in Oslo on Wednesday. The Liverpool star dislocated his finger after crashing into Dortmund striker Erling Haaland at the start of the second half but decided to play the full 90 minutes. The match ended as a draw with Haaland scoring for Norway in the 20th minute and the Netherlands' Davy Klaassen scoring an equaliser for his team in the 36th minute.

'You broke my finger': Virgil Van Dijk

Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who scored a 20th-minute goal during the match against the Netherlands, spoke to TV2 in Norway and talked about the incident. He said that after the clash, the Liverpool defender exclaimed that Haaland had broken his finger. The Norwegian striker also clarified that Van Dijk was fine "so to speak."

"I actually snapped his finger on him. I do not know how it happened. He just said 'f***ing hell, you broke my finger.' He’s good, so to speak. I have no idea how I snapped his finger. That’s just the way it is," Haaland said.

It was later confirmed that Van Dijk finger was not broken.

Van Dijk fit to play for Liverpool against Leeds

The Liverpool defender will face Montenegro and Turkey for his country during the international break. Taking this information into consideration, it seems likely that Van Dijk will be fit to play for Liverpool's clash against Leeds in the Premier League, if he doesn't suffer any more injuries during his international stint.

This was the third time that Van Dijk and Haaland have played against one another, and according to thisisanfield.com, the Norwegian striker was all praises for the Dutchman before the match. Speaking about Virgil Van Dijk, Erling Haaland said:

"I think he is the best defender. I think quite a few others in the room agree with me on that. He is fast, strong and f***ing smart, and those are three important things you must have."

