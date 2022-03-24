Liverpool Stars Sadio Mane And Mohamed Salah Reveal Their Childhood Footballing Idols

Liverpool's star players Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah have revealed the names of the footballers they used to idolise in their childhood. The 29-year-old Mane went for former Senegal player El Hadji Diouf and the legendary Ronaldinho from Brazil.

Mane’s fandom was more titled towards Ronaldinho, who smashed 205 goals from 511 matches in his illustrious career. The former Brazilian footballer played two FIFA World Cups and scored 33 goals for his country from 97 matches.

"I used to love El-Hadji Diouf and Ronaldinho, but especially Ronaldinho. He was… wow," Sadio Mane was quoted as saying to the FIFA Website.

"The goals, the skills, the moves you had never seen before. I used to pretend I was him when I was young, but I couldn’t do the things he could. I still love him. He will be my hero forever," he added.

I have always loved magicians: Mohammed Salah

Mo Salah, the Egypt skipper, on the other hand, went for Brazil’s Ronaldo, France’s Zinedine Zidane and Italy’s Francesco Totti. Salah reckoned that the legendary trio had the potential to up their game and thrive under pressure.

"I have always loved magicians. Those unique players who can do things others can’t. When I first got into football it was Zidane, the Brazilian Ronaldo and Totti. I used to love watching them and pretending I was them when I was out on the street with my friends," Salah said.

Mo Salah and Mane are crucial members of the Liverpool team, but will now go head-to-head when Egypt and Senegal meet for the first leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off on Saturday.

Both teams will again lock horns on Tuesday in the second leg of the World Cup playoff. Ahead of the game, Salah clearly stated that Egypt will come out all guns blazing and try to secure victory in both outings.

"We promise everyone that the players will give their all to win this match. I don’t want to talk much because everyone knows the importance of the two matches and God-Willing we will win the game," he added.

Back in 2021, Senegal defeated Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. The match ended goalless in regulation and extra time after which Senegal won the match through penalties.