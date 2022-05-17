Liverpool Suffer Huge Salah-Van Dijk Blow In PL Title Fight As Klopp Gives Worrying Update

While Liverpool only have a glimmer of hope of lifting the Premier League title this season, their concerns have been aggravated as they have suffered a massive setback. During the Reds' FA Cup final clash against Chelsea at the weekend, star winger Mohamed Salah and centre-back Virgil van Dijk were taken off prematurely due to minor injury concerns.

It was expected that the duo were taken off to be given enough rest ahead of the Southampton game on Tuesday. However, manager Jurgen Klopp's latest injury update is more concerning.

When will Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk return? Klopp answers

Ahead of Liverpool's trip to Southampton, Reds coach Jurgen Klopp was asked whether Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk would be involved in the game, to which he said, "No. Virg definitely not, but that was pretty much clear before the [Chelsea] game already that I thought. He played really a lot and then Saturday-Tuesday again. It was clear."

This would be a major blow for Liverpool, who have often relied on the services of Salah to score goals, and of Van Dijk to keep clean sheets. While the Reds are likely to miss the services of both the players against the Saints, Klopp confirmed that both were being given more of a rest and that they could feature against Wolves in the final Premier League game on May 22.

"They are both OK," added the German. "So, the target would be for both that they can be involved again on the weekend. Properly involved, bench or whatever and a few minutes or start, I don’t know, we will see that because that would then be perfect for the game [Champions League final]. But if not, then we take each day afterwards. But we are very positive, or [have] no doubt about the final. I’m pretty realistic about the Wolves game, but tomorrow rather not."

An injury update from the boss on @VirgilvDijk and @MoSalah ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2022

Premier League points table update: City have a lead of 4 points

As things stand in the Premier League points table, Manchester City currently lead with 90 points, four points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand. If the Reds are to have any chance of lifting the title, they would need Pep Guardiola's side to drop points against Aston Villa on May 22.

If the Citizens manage to win the final game of the season, they would lift their fourth league title in five years, no matter what the Reds do in their remaining two games.