Liverpool To Have Victory Parade Regardless Of UCL Final Result; Read Full Details Here

After winning the EFL Cup and FA Cup earlier this season, Premier League giants Liverpool will have a trophy parade even if they were to fail in winning the UEFA Champions League this weekend. The Reds face 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid in the final on May 28 at the Stade de France.

Liverpool to have trophy parade irrespective of UCL final result

Liverpool FC released a statement on May 19 to confirm that they will have a victory parade to celebrate the wins of both the men's and the women's teams after the latter won the FA Women's Championship this season. The teams were invited by the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, to take part in the parade. The team has officially accepted the offer and the parade will begin at 4:00 PM BST on May 29, the day after the Reds play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

The victory parade will include a 13.5 km route that will begin at Allerton Maze in the south of the city. They will then travel northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and on to the Rocket flyover before moving to Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, and The Strand.

Liverpool's Mayor delighted to announce victory parade details

Liverpool's Mayor Joanne Anderson expressed her delight to announce the details of the victory parade as she said,

"We’re delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on May 29 – and I’m pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women’s teams. “A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, so it’s fantastic that the city is now going to be able to experience this. “Lifting the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the FA Women’s Championship trophy is an incredible achievement that deserves to be acknowledged and we have everything crossed that they won’t be the only trophies they are lifting on the day! Whatever the outcome of the end of the season and the Champions League final, Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC Women have already done us proud, and we will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve."

Liverpool aim to complete treble with UCL 2022 final win

Liverpool have undoubtedly had an incredible season as they have competed for all four major trophies until the final day. They first clinched the EFL Cup by defeating Chelsea in March before beating them once again in May to lift the FA Cup. While they failed to win the Premier League, they took the title fight to the last day of the campaign, only to lose to eventual champions Manchester City by a point. Despite losing the domestic league, they have the opportunity to complete a historic treble if they were to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final this weekend.