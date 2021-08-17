Liverpool To Take On Manchester United Without Alisson, Firmino & Fabinho? Here's Why

Liverpool face prospect of taking on arch-rivals Manchester United in October without Brazilian trio Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho. With Liverpool vs Manchester United undoubtedly one of the biggest games in football, this will be a major setback for The Reds. Over the past few seasons, the Brazilian trio have established themselves as three of the most important players in the Merseyside club.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Reds could be without Brazil trio

Liverpool could face Manchester United without the Brazilian trio after FIFA made changes to the international selection rules. Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho were called up by Brazil this week for games against Venezuela and Uruguay in October. In previous seasons, clubs could veto their South American players from travelling during the international breaks. However, this season football's governing body has now ruled that Premier League clubs cannot hold onto their players.

This rule is applicable even if players are required to quarantine upon their return. Due to quarantine rules, the Brazil trio could miss the game against Manchester United on October 24 at Old Trafford. However, a change in COVID protocols could still take place to shorten the quarantine period.

Liverpool could also miss key Brazilian players in September

While the second international break in October is the major cause of concern for Liverpool, the Reds could also miss key Brazilian players in September. Due to quarantine rules, the Brazilian trio of Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho could also miss the game with Crystal Palace at Anfield on September 18. This is because Brazil are set to play Peru on September 11.

Liverpool boss hesitant to send players for international duty

Before FIFA changed their rules, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made it abundantly clear in March that he was not interested in permitting his players to go for international duty if they were required to quarantine upon their return. Klopp said, "I understand the need of the different FAs, but this is a time where we cannot make everyone happy, and we have to admit the players are paid by the clubs, so that means we have to be first priority. That is with all understanding for the different needs and competitions coming in the summer, but you cannot make everyone happy at the same time in this period in our lives." However, because FIFA have now changed their rules, Liverpool may be forced to play against Manchester United without their Brazilian trio.