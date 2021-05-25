Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp To Seal First Transfer To Kickstart Summer Rebuild

Following a number of injuries to their centre-backs this season, the Reds of Merseyside will be on the lookout for a defender in the upcoming summer transfer market. The latest Liverpool transfer news reveals that RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konaté is very close to joining the Reds and be their first incoming transfer ahead of the next season.

Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, here we go soon! The deal is set to be completed, personal terms agreed on a five-years contract.



Liverpool will pay the release clause to RB Leipzig in the next days [around €35m] in order to finalize the signing of Konaté. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/N4OWqqXiGu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

Konate Liverpool transfer: French star to join the Reds?

The 21-year-old was rumoured to be on a five-man shortlist of Liverpool's target as they searched for a new centre-back to rope in during the summer. Ozan Kabak who is currently with the Reds on loan was also expected to have his stay at the Merseyside outfit extended with Liverpool looking to make the deal permanent. However, the latest reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp wants Konate, and the French international now is just a step away from joining Liverpool in the summer. The Konate Liverpool transfer also received a significant boost after Liverpool managed to end their Premier League campaign with a top-four finish and secure Champions League football for themselves next season.

Ibrahim Konate contract

Earlier, the Reds reportedly questioned the Konate Liverpool transfer fee but are now seemingly okay with the release clause and are expected to pay it and continue with the deal. According to various sources, the French international has already agreed on personal terms with Liverpool and has also reportedly passed a small part of the mandatory medical done by every club. He is set to receive a five-year contract after Liverpool pay his release clause to RB Leipzig which is reportedly around €35m.

A small set of Liverpool fans have already started considering Ibrahim Konate as a Reds player with the Liverpool supporters seen commenting welcome messages directed towards the 21-year-old on his latest social media post. The transfer is pretty much done and dusted with various reports suggesting that it is soon set to be announced officially.

Wijnaldum transfer: Holland star bids goodbye to Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has confirmed to leave the Reds after his contract expires with the Premier League outfit in the summer. The Dutchman reportedly received a contract extension from Liverpool but opted against extending his stay with the Merseyside outfit. Earlier last week, Jurgen Klopp confirmed the news of the Netherlands international leaving Liverpool with various clubs like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and even Bayern Munich in contention to rope him in.