Liverpool Transfer News: Leipzig Defender Konate CLOSE To Sign For Klopp's Team For £34.2M

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have tumbled in their title defence this season. The Reds are retrospectively out of the Premier League title race but are still very much alive in the Champions League, having made their way into the quarter-final. Since the start of the ongoing season, numerous injuries have turned out to be a key deterrent for Jurgen Klopp to work out his tactics. In an attempt to strengthen the team further, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Konate transfer news: Liverpool close to signing RB Leipzig defender

According to a Liverpool transfer news by The Athletic, the club is close to sealing the signing of Konate from RB Leipzig. The 20-year-old centre back will join the Anfield outfit in the summer. Notably, Liverpool had signed Ben Davies from Preston, while they also secured a loan deal for Ozan Kabak from Schalke on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

The Liverpool manager saw his side struggle immensely since the injury to Virgil van Dijk during the early course of the season. Ever since several defenders have been forced to sit out on the sidelines, more so due to the hectic schedule and fixtures being played out at shorter intervals. Besides, Joe Gomez also remains out for Klopp, while Joel Matip has struggled with fitness issues.

Konate value estimated at £34.2m

As per the Liverpool transfer news, the Konate value has been estimated at £34.2 million. And the defending Premier League champions are set to trigger the release clause to sign the highly-rated France defender. Other clubs also displayed interest in Konate, but Liverpool are in an advanced stage of discussion with the Bundesliga outfit to sign the player.

Konate possesses a rich experience of playing at the top despite his young age. Ever since sealing a transfer to RB Leipzig from Sochaux in 2017, the Frenchman has made 89 appearances, while also possessing the experience of playing in the Champions League. He is currently on international duty with the French under-21 side.

Liverpool to play Arsenal after international break

Amid rumours of a Konate Liverpool link up, the Reds languish at the seventh spot in the Premier League standings having racked up 46 points in 29 games. Jurgen Klopp's men trail by a massive 25 points to current Premier League leaders Manchester City and will play Arsenal on April 3 (April 4 according to IST) following the conclusion of the international break.

Image courtesy: Ibrahima Konate, LFC Twitter