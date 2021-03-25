Liverpool Transfer News: Will Reds Re-sign Luis Suarez If Mo Salah Leaves In The Summer?

Four-time Spanish champion, Luis Suarez, could make a sensational return to Liverpool if Mo Salah leaves the club this summer amid interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The Egyptian has been linked with a move away from Anfield and the Reds are reportedly willing to make a move for their former striker in the summer. Suarez has been in great form Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona, scoring 19 league goals for the Rojiblancos, firing them to the summit of the LaLiga standings and this has made him the subject of recent Atletico Madrid transfer news.

Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah to leave amid interest from European heavyweights?

Earlier this month, Liverpool transfer news reports from the Mirror claimed that Mo Salah was 'unhappy' with Jurgen Klopp after he was substituted in the Reds' 1-0 defeat against Chelsea at Anfield. In December, during an interview with AS, the 28-year-old also refused to rule out a potential move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, sparking rumours that he could eventually make a move to one of the two LaLiga giants in the future. Salah's current deal with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023 and it is believed that the Reds are open to selling him if the right offer comes in.

Luis Suarez transfer news: Reds to re-sign former striker to replace Salah?

According to Luis Suarez transfer news reports from Fichajes, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to recruit an experienced goalscorer ahead of next season, having seen Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both struggle to replicate their best form. While the arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolves has given Klopp a different option, his previously free-scoring side failed to score in eight of their last 14 league games. It is believed that the Luis Suarez Liverpool reunion might occur in the summer as the 34-year-old has thoroughly impressed at Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona.

Last summer, Suarez was told by incoming manager Ronald Koeman that he was surplus to requirements after six trophy-filled years at the Nou Camp. However, the Luis Suarez record at Atletico Madrid, standing at 19 goals and two assists in 25 games have fired Atleti to the top of LaLiga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both trailing in their wake. Despite recently turning 34, Suarez is showing no signs of slowing down but has a clause in his Atleti contract which will allow him to leave the club for free in the summer, as per the Atletico Madrid transfer news.

Luis Suarez Liverpool career and honours

Suarez joined Liverpool from Ajax in January 2011 and the striker made a sensational impact in the Premier League before leaving for Barcelona in 2014. As per the overall Luis Suarez record, he scored 82 times and registered 47 assists in 133 appearances at Liverpool. He won the League Cup with the Reds in 2012.

Image Credits - Luis Suarez Instagram, AP