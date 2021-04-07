Liverpool Trolled As Everton Star Richarlison Shares Photo With Vinicius Jr After UCL Game

Everton attacker Richarlison has taken a massive jibe at arch-rivals Liverpool after the Reds of Merseyside were handed a thrashing by Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Citing Liverpool's loss on Tuesday, the Everton forward shared a quirky post with his followers on social Media as Richarlison Instagram saw the Everton star upload an old photo of himself with fellow countryman Vinicius Junior after the match.

Vinicius Junior vs Liverpool: Brazilian attacker shines for Real Madrid

Richarlison's compatriot Vinicius Junior was one of the best performers for the Spanish outfit on Tuesday. The young Brazilian was Real Madrid's goal-scoring hero as the former Flamengo star managed to pull off one of his best-ever performances in a Real Madrid Jersey and helped his team cruise past Liverpool.

Vinicius Junior had a great outing starting on the left-wing of Real Madrid's attack as the young attacker faced Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on his flank. He enjoyed a field day up against the English international and toyed with Trent Alexander-Arnold throughout the course of the match. He opened the scoring for Real Madrid as the young Brazilian managed to beautifully control the ball and slot it past Alisson to hand the reigning LaLiga champions a crucial lead at the 27th-minute mark.

Marco Asensio also joined the party and took full advantage of Trent Alexander-Arnold's poor header by making sure his team walked off the pitch at halftime with a 2-0 lead. However, Mohamed Salah pulled one back and helped the Merseyside outfit register a crucial away goal but Vinicius Junior got on the scoresheet again to hand the Spanish giants their two-goal cushion as Real Madrid ended the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final with a 3-1 scoreline.

Zinedine Zidane's men's excellent performance in the Champions League quarter-final sees them have a foot in the final four of the competition with the Reds of Merseyside on the brink of being knocked out of the Champions League. Liverpool now trail Real Madrid by two goals and will have to come out all guns blazing by putting together an inspiring performance in the reverse leg if they wish to make it into the semi-finals of the UCL.

Liverpool fixtures

The Reds of Merseyside have a long run of fixtures coming up with Jurgen Klopp's men set to lock horns against Aston Villa in the Premier League before hosting Real Madrid at Anfield in their return leg. Currently slotted seventh in the English league standings, Liverpool find themselves sitting three points away from fourth-placed West Ham. With less than 10 matches left in the league, The Reds will hope to collect as many points as possible and end the season with a top-four finish.