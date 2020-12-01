Liverpool Vs Ajax Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will face Erik ten Hag's Ajax for their Group D Matchday 5 UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield on Tuesday, December 1. The game between Liverpool and Ajax is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm BST (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Ajax team news, Liverpool vs Ajax live stream details and our Liverpool vs Ajax prediction ahead of the game.

Another big European night ahead 👊



UP THE REDS 💪🔴 #LIVAJA pic.twitter.com/nHyXKwxLK1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020

Champions League preview: Liverpool vs Ajax prediction and match preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of their Group D standings with nine points from four games. The English champions had won three out of their opening three group stage games before suffering a shock 0-2 defeat against Atalanta last week. The Reds were then held to a controversial 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League but are still joint-top with Spurs on 21 points.

On the other hand, Ajax are in second place in the Group D standings, level on points with Atalanta in third. Eric ten Hag's side began their UCL campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool before being held to a 2-2 draw against Atalanta. Ajax then recorded back-to-back wins over Midtjylland and still remain in the hunt to qualify for the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's side can confirm qualification to the Round of 16 with a win over Ajax tonight and will be hoping to do so when the Dutch giants visit Anfield on Tuesday night. Based on the current form of both teams, our Liverpool vs Ajax prediction is a 2-1 win for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Ajax team news, injuries and suspensions

For Liverpool, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Xherdan Shaqiri and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all on the treatment table. Thiago and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain will also be unavailable as they recover from their respective injuries. Joel Matip is likely to partner Rhys Williams in the hear of Liverpool's defence.

The visitors have no major injury concerns heading into the game apart from Mohammed Kudus, who a long-term absentee for Ajax. Brazilian forward Antony could be in line to feature after recovering from a hamstring problem.

UCL live: How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax live in India?

In India, the Liverpool vs Ajax live telecast will be made available on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). The Liverpool vs Ajax live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also keep updated with live scores and updates on the social media handles of both teams.

