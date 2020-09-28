Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live India

Liverpool take on Premier League rivals Arsenal on Matchday 3 of the Premier League this week in a late kickoff. The Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream will begin on September 29 at 12:30 am IST. The Premier League live action will take place at Anfield. Here are the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream details, our Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and Liverpool vs Arsenal team news.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream and preview

Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the last clash of Premier League fixtures for Matchday 3. The two clubs will be facing each other again in the Carabao Cup later this week. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have made an impressive start to the new season, with the clubs boasting a 100% record in the league. Liverpool defeated Chelsea 2-0 last time out and will be looking to continue their positive start of the season. Mikel Arteta’s men have impressed in the league as well, as they come into the Liverpool vs Arsenal clash on the back of a slender victory against West Ham.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news: Injury update

Liverpool: Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson, while defender Joel Matip will miss the game as well. Having performed admirably on his debut, new signing Thiago is a minor doubt for this fixture and will face a late fitness test. Alisson also missed training this week and could be set to miss out, with Adrian deputising in his absence.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has a comparatively longer injury list to deal with. Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli, Shkodran Mustafi and Emile Smith Rowe all miss out. Cedric Soares, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Kieran Tierney remain doubtful for the fixture as well.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news: Probable playing 11

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League live steam: How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live in India?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Arsenal game will be available for viewers on the Star Sports Network. The Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream will be available to fans in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For in-match highlights and Liverpool vs Arsenal live score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media.

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

According to our Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, the match will end in a victory for Liverpool. However, Arsenal came out on top the last time these two sides met. Earlier this season, the Community Shield game between the two sides finished with a victory for Arsenal on penalties.

