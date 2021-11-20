Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match Live In India

Liverpool welcomes Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday, November 20, 11 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 12. Liverpool, the home side are currently placed fifth and come into his fixture on the back of a defeat on West Ham, while the Gunners find themselves fifth on the points table and are currently unbeaten in eight.

Here is how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Team News

In terms of team news, the home side will be without many players due to injuries; Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (ankle) with James Milner (hamstring) and Naby Keita (hamstring). While Arsenal's skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doubtful for the game, the team will be without Thomas Partey (groin), Sead Kolasinac (left knee) and Granit Xhaka (knee ligament tear).

LIV vs ARS Possible starting line-ups

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Arsenal Predicted XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe; Alexandre Lacazette

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming

For Premier League fans wondering how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Liverpool vs Arsenal match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 pm IST

Image: AP