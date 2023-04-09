Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch LIV Vs ARS In India, UK & US

LIV vs ARS: Football fans around the world are up for a treat on Sunday evening as Premier League table toppers go up against rivals Liverpool. Jorgen Klopp’s men will host Arsenal at their home, looking to put their campaign back on track. Liverpool is yet to win a match ever since they earned the memorable 7-0 win against Manchester United over a month ago.

While Bournemouth defeated Liverpool by 1-0 on March 11, the Anfield-based team went into the international break with a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Leg 2 of the Round of 16 game in the UEFA Champions League. As club action resumed, Manchester City defeated Liverpool by 4-1, before the Chelsea vs Liverpool match ended in a goalless draw earlier this week.

On the other hand, Arsenal are coming off a great run, as they are undefeated in the Premier League for seven games now. In their last game, Mikel Arteta’s men returned with an ecstatic 4-1 victory against Leeds United. However, they haven’t won a single away clash at Liverpool since 2012.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, EPL match: Team news, Injuries, Predicted Starting Lineups

Liverpool is boosted by the returns of Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara from injuries. On the other hand, Eddie Nketiah has been tipped off to return from injury for Arsenal. Here’s a look at the predicted starting XIs for both teams.

Liverpool -

Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson (GK) — Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson — Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago — Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Injured: Ramsay, Bajcetic, Diaz, Keita

Suspended: None

Arsenal -

Starting XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale (GK) — White, Holding, Magalhaes, Zinchenko — Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka — Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Injured: Saliba, Takehiro, Elneny

Suspended: None

When will the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match begin?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match is slate to begin at 9:00 PM IST/08:30 PT/11:30 AM ET/16:30 BST at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday, April 9.

ALSO READ | Erling Haaland's Spectacular Brace Powers Manchester City To Register 4-1 Win Over Southampton In EPL

How to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match on Jio TV and Hotstar VIP. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on Star Sports Select 2

How to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the live telecast of the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sky GO.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match in US?

Soccer fans in the US can watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match live on Peacock.