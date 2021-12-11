Liverpool Vs Aston Villa Live Stream: How To Watch EPL Live In India, UK And US

Liverpool are all set to face Aston Villa during the English Premier League 2021-22 clash, scheduled to be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, UK on Saturday. Liverpool head into their home game, after defeating Serie A team Inter Milan 1-2 in the UEFA Champion League 2021-22 on December 8, where Mohamed Salah and Divok Origi scored for the team. At the same time, Aston Villa face Liverpool after defeating Leicester City 2-1 in the EPL clash on December 5, as Ezri Konsa scored a double for Villa.

Meanwhile, Liverpool host Villa on the back of a four-match winning streak in the Premier League, having defeated the Wolves 0-1 on December 4. Ahead of the match, Liverpool sit second in the EPL 2021-22 points standings with 10 wins, four draws, and one loss in 15 matches. Whereas, Villa currently sit 11th in the points table with six wins, one draw, and eight losses from the same no. of matches.

EPL 2021-22: How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa match in India?

Indian football fans wondering how to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 match, can tune in to the live broadcast by the official broadcaster of EPL in India, the Star Sports Network. The Star Sports Select channel will telecast the English broadcast of the match, while the Bengali and Malayalam feeds would be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the website and mobile application of Disney+Hotstar VIP and the mobile application of Jio TV. The match is scheduled to start from the Anfield Stadium at 8:30 PM IST.

EPL 2021-22: How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2021-22 match by tuning in to the live streaming by Sky Go. The match will not be telecasted in UK, due to the 3 pm blackout rules. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM from the Anfield Stadium as per the UK time.

EPL 2021-22: How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match by tuning in to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and USA Network. At the same time, fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on Peacock and fuboTV. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM in the US.

