Liverpool Vs Atalanta Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Liverpool welcome Atalanta to Anfield this week knowing that a victory will seal their place in this year’s knockout stages. Atalanta, on the other hand, will be looking to avenge their Matchday 3 loss against the Reds, which saw Jurgen Klopp’s men inflict Atalanta’s heaviest defeat on home soil with a 5-0 hammering.

The Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream will begin on Wednesday night, November 25 (Nov 26 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream information, team news and our Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction ahead of the Champions League encounter.

Liverpool vs Atalanta match preview

Liverpool are currently placed first in the Champions League group with nine points from three games. The home side will be looking to secure their Round of 16 berth with two games to spare, as they aim to preserve their 100% record this season. Jurgen Klopp’s men haven’t conceded a goal in the UCL this season and come into this game on the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Atalanta, on the other hand, find themselves in third place in the Champions League standings with four points from three games. After beating Midtjylland on opening day, the Serie A side have struggled in the competition, failing to win their last two games. La Dea have seen both goals and wins dry out in recent weeks, having won only one game since their opening day Champions League victory.

The side drew a blank against Spezia in the league in a 0-0 draw and will have to pull off a great performance if they wish to beat a Liverpool side that hasn’t lost at Anfield inside 90 minutes since September 2018.

Liverpool vs Atalanta team news: Injury update

Liverpool: Liverpool’s injury struggles have been well documented, with the club missing a host of first-team stars. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out, with Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri joining the quartet on the treatment table as well. In a bit of positive news, Mohamed Salah is fit to feature after recovering from COVID-19, while skipper Jordan Henderson and midfielder Thiago may be available as well.

Atalanta: Mattia Caldara continues to remain unavailable until the New Year due to a knee injury, while Ruslan Malinovskyi will miss the game because of illness. Fabio Depaoli is also out for the visitors.

Liverpool vs Atalanta team news: Probable playing 11

Liverpool: Alisson; N Williams, R Williams, Matip, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Alisson; N Williams, R Williams, Matip, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Jota Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Mojica, Gomez; Zapata, Muriel

How to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta live in India?

The Liverpool vs Atalanta game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD in India. Fans can also logon to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Liverpool vs Atalanta live stream online. For those who wish to follow the live scores, team news and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction

According to our Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction, Liverpool are the favourites to win the game.

