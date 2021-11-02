Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid: Suarez Explains Power Of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' Chant

The UEFA Champions League is back this week with matchday 4 featuring another set of exciting games. Premier League giants Liverpool will take on La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid at Anfield this Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on November 4.

Ahead of the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid clash, former Reds striker Luis Suarez discussed the outstanding Anfield atmosphere and the power of the 'You'll never walk alone' (YNWA) chant.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Suarez discusses Anfield atmosphere

While speaking to UEFA.com, Luis Suarez explained how it was always a 'dream come true' for him to play with Liverpool as he still remembers the time he used to play with them on the PlayStation. One of the predominant reasons he always wanted to play for the Reds was because of the exceptional Anfield atmosphere and the reception the players received irrespective of their performances on the day.

🗣️ "It’s down to us to make sure we perform on the night and if we do that, hopefully we can get another good result as we did in Madrid a few weeks ago." — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 2, 2021

Speaking of the iconic 'You'll Never Walk Alone' chant, Suarez said, "The lyrics say it all. You can have a bad game, and another bad game after that, but they will never stop believing in you. They won't let you walk alone, as they say. People won't boo you if you lose a ball. They will keep believing in you because you are playing for Liverpool. And that confidence which people give you was huge. There have been players who have cost a lot. They haven't had a lot of success, but when they went out on the pitch they felt that love from the people. It's amazing, and it gives you confidence."

Luis Suarez says teams cannot afford to be distracted in UCL

Luis Suarez's Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat against Liverpool last week in the UEFA Champions League at home. Speaking of the defeat, the Uruguayan striker explained why teams cannot afford to be distracted in big competitions like the UCL. 'Any small detail' and the 'smallest of mistakes' will be punished, said the 34-year old. He believes that this is what happened against Liverpool last week.

While analyzing the match in detail, Suarez said that his side began the game well, but lost focus and conceded early goals in the first half. The La Liga giants then required an exceptional performance to get back in the game before Antoine Griezmann was sent off early in the second half, resulting in another setback for Diego Simeone's side. The fate of the match was decided by an eventual penalty that Mohamed Salah converted to help Liverpool continue their perfect record in the UEFA Champions League.