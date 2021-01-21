Liverpool Vs Burnley Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will host Sean Dyche's Burnley at Anfield on Thursday, January 21. The Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Burnley is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BST (Friday, January 22 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Burnley team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Liverpool vs Burnley match preview

Liverpool have failed to win a league game in their last four matches and the Reds have fallen to fourth place on the table, six points behind league leaders Man United. The Merseyside giants were held to a goalless draw against Man United on Sunday and it further highlighted the issues over Liverpool's misfiring attacking trident. The Reds have failed to score in their last three league games and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when Burnely visit Anfield later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Burnely are in 17th place on the Premier League table, only four points above safety. The Clarets have managed 16 points from 17 games so far but face an uphill task when they visit Anfield, a place where Liverpool haven't lost a league game in nearly four years. However, Burnley will be hoping to avoid defeat after having lost three of their previous five games in the English top division.

Liverpool vs Burnley team news, injuries and suspensions

For Liverpool, Joel Matip is likely to feature in the game against Burnley. However, Diogo Jota is still sidelined. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the long-term absentees for the Reds.

Burnley will monitor the fitness of Jimmy Dunne and Charlie Taylor before the game. However, Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be unavailable due to illness.

Liverpool vs Burnley prediction

Although Burnley will attempt to frustrate Liverpool with their stubborn defence, the Reds are expected to score a few goals and get back to winning ways. Our prediction for the game is a 3-0 win for Liverpool.

Premier League live: How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley live in India?

In India, the game between Liverpool and Burnley will telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Friday, January 22 at 1:30 AM IST). The Liverpool vs Burnley live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

