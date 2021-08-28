Liverpool Vs Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp Gives Injury Updates For Andy Robertson, James Milner

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given some good news ahead of their titanic clash against Chelsea in the Premier League. He provided a fitness update on his squad and told Liverpoolfc.com that Andy Robertson trained the whole week to be in contention for the upcoming game. However, the one player that will not be available for the Chelsea game is James Milner.

"Robbo trained the whole week, of course he (is) in contention, no doubt about that. Millie will not be ready – I think that's it pretty much. All the rest trained and looked good and sharp – we should better be because obviously, Chelsea is a tough one as well. That's already kind of like the Champions League, just in the Premier League!"

Robertson's ankle injury

Liverpool fans had a worrying moment in their friendly preseason game with Athletic Club as they saw star left-back Robertson limp off the field just before halftime. It was a scene they had gotten used to watching the 2020-21 season when they had Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all missing for extended periods owing to injuries, and Trent Alexander-Arnold also had niggling issues through the season. Robertson attempted to block a cross from Alex Berenguer and rolled over his ankle in what looked like a painful one shortly before halftime. However, tests were carried out later, and it turned out to be a slight ligament injury in his ankle which ruled him out for the initial two games of the season.

The Scottish international's replacement was Kostas Tsimikas, the Greece international who managed less than 10 minutes of league football last season after moving from Olympiacos but performed exceedingly well in his first two matches, where he played 180 minutes in total and also managed to pick up an assist. It will be interesting to see how Klopp will deal with the situation and will most likely now use Tsimikas as a backup for Robertson not to burn out the Scotsman and avoid any more injuries to the team. Liverpool managed to win their first two games against Norwich City 3-0 and then against Burnley 2-0.

Return of Van Dijk, a boost for the team

However, not everything looks down for Liverpool as they could afford Virgil van Dijk his first match at Anfield after almost ten months out due to injury. The Dutchman managed to rack up 71 minutes alongside Joel Matip in the center of the defence, and while a little rusty, the minutes were vital for him. He also featured against Norwich and Burnley while playing all of the 90 minutes in both games. Jurgen Klopp still has Matip, returning Joe Gomez, Nat Philips, and new signing Ibrahima Konate to cover in case of any injuries.

Image Credits: AP