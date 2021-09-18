Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team And More

After a nail-biting 3-2 win in the UEFA Champions League against AC Milan, Liverpool will shift focus towards their Premier League opponents this week. The Reds are scheduled to play against Crystal Palace at Anfield on September 18. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, here is a look at our LIV vs CRY Dream11 team, top picks, and the LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace head to head record and preview

In terms of the head to head record of the two teams, Liverpool hold the clear edge. In 18 meetings, the Reds have won 13 games, lost four and drawn one. When the two outfits last faced each other in the Premier League, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Senegalese winger Sadio Mane scored an outstanding brace to secure the win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

As things stand in the Premier League, Liverpool are currently in third place with 10 points, tied on points with Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton. On the other hand, Crystal Palace are currently in eleventh place with five points, tied on points with recently promoted Brentford.

LIV vs CRY predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace predicted starting line-up: Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha

LIV vs CRY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Vicente Guaita

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Ward, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Striker(s): Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Wilfried Zaha

LIV vs CRY top picks

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold (VC), Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota (C)

Crystal Palace: Conor Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha

LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction

As per our LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction, Liverpool are likely to win this Premier League contest.

Disclaimer: The LIV vs CRY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

