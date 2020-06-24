Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Team News, Premier League Preview

Premier League leaders Liverpool will entertain Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at Anfield as they aim to take another step towards winning their first Premier League title. The Premier League live Liverpool vs Crystal Palace clash will take place on Wednesday, June 24 with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 pm local time (Thursday, 12:45 am IST). Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news as well as the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream details for one of the highly-anticipated Premier League fixtures on Matchday 31.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview and team news

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool resumed their Premier League campaign with a scrappy goalless draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday. However, the Reds are still 20 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with eight matchdays remaining, needing just five more points to secure the title. The Merseyside giants have not lost a Premier League game at home since April 2017, but Crystal Palace were incidentally the last team to achieve success at Anfield in the league. Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are in fine form ahead of their trip to Anfield, winning four of their last four games without conceding in either of them. That good run of form has lifted the Eagles to ninth place on the Premier League table.

For Liverpool, talisman Mohamed Salah is in line to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday after the Egyptian was an unused substitute for the derby. Left-back Andrew Robertson is also likely to feature at some point in defence as James Milner limped off the pitch due to an injury during the derby. Milner is ruled out of the Palace clash with a hamstring injury while centre-back Joel Matip is also sidelined with a toe problem. Xherdan Shaqiri has been closing in on a return to the squad but still remains out of contention for Wednesday's encounter.

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed @MoSalah and @andrewrobertso5 are in contention to face @CPFC tomorrow.



Update on @JamesMilner and Joel Matip ⤵️

Predicted starting lineup for Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Gomez; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

The visitors will be without the defensive duo of James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp, who suffered injuries while training in December. Another defensive concern for Hodgson is former Liverpool right-back Martin Kelly, who is also ruled out for the Premier League live game at Anfield after picking up a knock. The 72-year-old Hodgson hasn't reported any fresh injury concerns for Crystal Palace following the 2-0 win over Bournemouth and will hope to extend Liverpool's wait for glory.

Predicted starting lineup for Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Rejoice, for the #PL is back, and the fixtures pour in thick and fast! 😉



Which match are you most looking forward to? #PLReturns

Premier League Live: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream

Fans in the UK can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream on Sky Sports. The Sky Sports Main Event will feature crowd noise for the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream clash. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream on Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD. Liverpool are tipped as favourites to get the three points.

Image Credits - Crystal Palace Twitter / Mo Salah Instagram