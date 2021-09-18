Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League 2021 In India?

Third-place Liverpool look set to host a Crystal Palace side who are currently on a three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 18, at Anfield. Liverpool have had a strong start to the season having won three and drawing one game so far. Crystal Palace have had a decent start by their standards, with one loss, two draws, and a win.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview and Prediction

Liverpool arrive into the game on the back of some well-earned wins, they defeated AC Milan 3-2 in their mid-week Champions League Group Stage fixture after being 1-2 down at half-time. Just three minutes after the teams had their halftime talk, Mohammed Salah made up for his penalty miss in the first half by finishing a lovely ball over the top from Divock Origi to Liverpool back on level terms. But in the 69th minute, it was the Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who stole the headlines as he took on a shot from around 20 yards out to score an outrageous goal and put Liverpool in the lead. They eventually held on to the lead and won the game. They also defeated Leeds United 3-0 in the Premier League the previous weekend. Liverpool are on the longest current league unbeaten run in the top four tiers of English football, going 14 league games without defeat.

Crystal Palace sit 11th on the table but must be buzzing after they thrashed Tottenham Hotspurs 3-0 at home. All the goals came in the final 15 minutes of the match with Wilfred Zaha opened the goalscoring for Palace by converting a penalty in the 76th minute. New signing Odsonne Edouard came on for his debut in the 84th minute and with just his second touch scored, converting a pull-back cross from Zaha. In the third minute of injury time, Edouard was again on hand to convert and grab a brace on his debut for Palace. They have lost their last right games to Liverpool in the league conceding 24 goals and scoring only five in the process.

Based on their current form and the way the teams are stacked it looks like Liverpool will most likely come out on top in the match.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news and predicted lineup

Liverpool will again be without Roberto Firmino who is out nursing a hamstring injury. Harvey Elliot, who picked a horror injury earlier in the week is also sidelined. Rest everyone else should be available for Klopp to choose his XI from.

Vieira will have to make a choice up front between Christian Benteke and Edouard. Jeffery Schlupp will not make it for the Liverpool game as he still recovers from a thigh issue. Long-term injuries to Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson mean they will not be part of the squad travelling to Liverpool.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

How to Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match live

For fans wondering how to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streaming

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 18, at Anfield in Liverpool.

Image: AP/ @ChampionsLeague/Twitter