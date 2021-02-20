Liverpool Vs Everton Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Live And Match Prediction

Defending champions Liverpool will look to make amends for their defeat against Leicester City when they square off against Everton in the Premier League. The match will be played on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Here are the Liverpool vs Everton live stream details, schedule, preview, prediction and other details of the match.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Liverpool to challenge Real Madrid despite Ronaldo trump card

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Liverpool vs Everton live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Liverpool vs Everton live:

Venue: Anfield

Premier League live stream schedule: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Time: 11 PM IST

Liverpool vs Everton prediction and preview

Liverpool were left embarrassed by Leicester City in the previous clash. Despite Mohamed Salah's early effort to put his side in the front, the Foxes went on to score thrice in a span of seven minutes to win the tie. Notably, this was Liverpool's third successive defeat in the Premier League.

Everton, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat against Manchester City. Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva struck one goal each for the current Premier League leaders. Richarlison pulled one goal back following Foden's opener, but could not help his side win the game.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were well prepared for RB Leipzig's tactics in UCL clash

Liverpool vs Everton team news

Klopp faces several injury concerns prior to the home clash against Everton. The manager will be without several of his key players, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Joseph Gomez, James Milner, Fabinho and Diogo Jota. Indeed, injuries have been one of the key deterrents in the Reds' title defence this season.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has a couple of players injured before the trip to Anfield. Yerry Mina sustained a calf injury against Man City and will return only in March. Jean-Philippe Gbamin misses out due to an Achilles tendon injury which he had sustained in May last year.

Also Read | Dayot Upamecano’s horror show vs Liverpool has PL fans mock Bayern over £38M signing

Premier League standings update

Liverpool tumbled further in the Premier League standings following three successive defeats. Klopp's men have slipped down to the sixth spot in the competition with 40 points in 24 games. Meanwhile, Ancelotti's side sit a point below the defending champions with 37 points in 23 games.

Liverpool vs Everton prediction

Liverpool are the favourites to win the game against Everton with a 2-1 scoreline.

Also Read | The End of The Storm: Documentary on Liverpool's title win fails to hit the right note

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Liverpool Twitter