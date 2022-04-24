Liverpool Vs Everton Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Game In India, US And UK?

Liverpool are up against Everton in the Premier League 2021-22 match at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday. The hosts defeated Manchester United by 4-0 in their previous league game on April 20 and would look to beat Everton in a similar fashion to trim the points gap with the EPL 2021-22 table toppers, Manchester City. With four wins in their last five games, the Liverpool side featuring Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will look to make the most out of the game against Everton on Sunday.

Everton on the other hand, drew their last game against Leicester City by 1-1 on April 21, after defeating Man United by 1-0 in the game prior. They sit at 17th position in the Premier League standings with eight victories, five draws, and 18 defeats from the 31 they have played this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool sits second in the point table with 62 points to their credit after winning 23, drawing seven, and losing two games after playing 32 matches.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Everton, EPL 2021-22 match, on the live broadcast by Star Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar website and mobile application. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) wondering how to watch Liverpool vs Everton, EPL 2021-22 match, can tune in to the live telecast by Sky Sports Premier League. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sky Go app. The match will start at 4:30 PM on Sunday in the UK.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 match in the US?

Football fans in the United States(US) can watch Liverpool vs Everton, EPL 2021-22 match, by tuning in to the broadcast by the USA network. The match will be streamed live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM in the US on Sunday.

Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool vs Everton- Predicted starting lineups

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Jota, Salah

Everton Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

(Image: @liverpoolfc/@everton/Instagram)