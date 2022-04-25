Liverpool Vs Everton: Toffees Seek Answers From PGMOL Over Gordon's Penalty Claim: Reports

While Liverpool clinched a massive 2-0 victory in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, their arch-rivals Everton have reportedly contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) over a penalty decision early on in the second half. Toffees manager Frank Lampard believed that Anthony Gordon's penalty claim was a 'clear' spot-kick, going as far as stating that the opposition does not get the right decisions at Anfield.

According to UK reports, Everton are reportedly seeking answers from the Premier League's officiating body over the failure to award them a 'clear' spot-kick in the Merseyside derby defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool. In the 53rd minute of the game, Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip had appeared to shove Anthony Gordon to the ground in his own penalty box.

However, on-field referee Stuart Attwell signalled to play on, presumably after having booked the same Toffees attacker in the first half due to a simulation incident. If Frank Lampard's side were not angry with the on-field decision enough, a call from VAR Darren England to decline to consider intervening in the incident infuriated their team and manager even further.

Frank Lampard comments on Everton not being awarded a penalty

While speaking after the match, Everton coach Frank Lampard stated that Stuart Atwell's decision to not award his side a penalty was hugely influenced by the loud noise from the Liverpool fans. "It was a penalty in the second half," said the Chelsea legend. He went as far as to state that he does not "think you get them here. I think if that is Mo Salah at the other end, he gets the penalty."

However, Lampard added that he was not trying to create a conflict but this was the case with football sometimes. He defended his statement by explaining the impact of the Reds' fans by adding, "Maybe I have played for clubs sometimes at the top reaches of the league, with the crowd behind them, you get more than you don't. The second one on Anthony is a foul. It is a clear foul. But you don't get them here."