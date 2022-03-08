Liverpool Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK And US

Leg 2 of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 will witness Inter Milan take a trip to Anfield to lock horns against Liverpool on Wednesday, March 9, 1:30 AM IST. The two sides earlier met during the first leg with Liverpool emerging victorious by 2-0. Inter Milan will need to be at their best today and outclass their opponents if they look to make it to the next stage of the tournament. Here is where you can find the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan Team News

In terms of team news, for Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara is out injured while Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip are uncertain for the clash.

As for Inter Milan, Nicolo Barella is out suspended. In addition, Aleksandar Kolarov too will be unavailable as he ineligible to play after being not being named in the Champions League squad.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan Possible starting line-ups

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Liverpool vs Inter Milan LIVE Stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Liverpool and Inter Milan live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Liverpool and Inter Milan match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on fuboTV and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 2 channel and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: AP