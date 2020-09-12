Liverpool Vs Leeds Live Streaming, Line-ups And How To Watch Premier League Matchday 1

Premier League champions Liverpool begin their title defence against Leeds United after a scintillating run of form the previous term. The match will be played on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Here is the Liverpool vs Leeds live stream, team news and Liverpool vs Leeds start time India details.

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream, Liverpool vs Leeds start time India

Liverpool's maiden Premier League match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Liverpool vs Leeds live stream will be done on Disney+ Hotstar VIP Here are the other Liverpool vs Leeds live stream details:

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream date: Saturday, September 12, 2020

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream time: 10 pm IST

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream and preview

Liverpool arrive into the competition in high spirits, having won their maiden Premier League title last season. Although Jurgen Klopp wouldn't want to forget the defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield, most football pundits opine that the Reds will succeed in defending the title this time around.

Focussed and ready for the first game of the season 🔴 #premierleague #YNWA pic.twitter.com/mdGgrx1tVS — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 11, 2020

On the other hand, Leeds United bagged promotion into the top flight after topping the Championship table the previous term. Leeds look to inflict a surprising defeat away at Anfield, although Klopp will leave no stone unturned in the opening clash, albeit in the absence of the fans.

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream: Liverpool vs Leeds team news

Jurgen Klopp will have no issues with the first-team squad. Several of the first-team players, except Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are fit in time to begin the campaign. The manager has made just one signing, having roped in Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos. On the other hand, Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are unavailable for Leeds United due to injury issues, while the rest of the squad is fit for the fixture.

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream: Liverpool vs Leeds predicted line-up

Liverpool vs Leeds predicted line-up: Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Giorginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vs Leeds predicted line-up: Leeds: Illan Meslier, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream and prediction

Considering the squad depth, Liverpool start off as the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: James Milner Twitter