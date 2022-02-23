Liverpool Vs Leeds Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

Liverpool are all set to host Leeds United in their next Premier League match at Anfield on Wednesday night, with the match scheduled to commence live at 1:15 AM IST on February 24.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch the Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Leeds live streaming details.

Liverpool vs Leeds live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 8:45 PM BST on Wednesday, February 23.

Liverpool vs Leeds live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 PM on Wednesday, February 23.

Salah ⚽️

Fabinho ⚽️

Mane ⚽️



A strong display at Leeds earlier this season 👊 pic.twitter.com/UB9hpzXYl6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 23, 2022

Liverpool continue to hunt down Man City

After 25 games, Liverpool is currently in second place with 57 points, six points behind leaders Manchester City, but with a game in hand. If the Reds could beat Leeds United in their next game, they could reduce the gap to Pep Guardiola's side to just three points, with a game to play between the two teams later in the season.

On the other hand, Marcelo Bielsa's side is in a relegation scrap as they currently have 23 points and are just five points above the relegation places.