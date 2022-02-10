Liverpool Vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL Match In India, US And UK?

Liverpool is up against Leicester City in the Premier League 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, on Thursday evening, local time. Liverpool head into the match after earning a dominating 3-1 win against Cardiff City in the fourth round match of the FA Cup. On the other hand, Leicester City travels to Liverpool after facing a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Nottm Forest in the fourth round clash of the FA Cup.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Match Preview

Liverpool has remained unbeaten in their last 14 EPL games at their home with 10 wins and four draws, having won their last five matches at home. They are heading to Thursday’s clash after earning a 1-3 victory over Crystal Palace in their last league game. At the same time, Leicester City is coming off a 1-1 draw against Brighton in their last EPL 2021-22 match.

Liverpool currently sits second in the points table of the current season with 19 wins, three draws, and two losses to the team’s name in 22 matches. Meanwhile, Leicester are placed 12th in the standings with seven wins, five draws, and eight losses from 20 matches. Leicester City earned a 1-0 victory over the Reds, the last time both teams faced off on December 29. Ademola Lookman scored the lone goal for the team in that game and the team is looking to complete its first league double over Liverpool since the 1998-99 season on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Team News

Liverpool superstars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are expected to sit out for the match-up, following their grueling AFCON 2022 campaign for their respective countries. Luis Diaz is expected to make hit starting debut for the Reds in the match, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez, and Divock Origi are also expected to play on Thursday. Meanwhile, Leicester are expected to rest their AFCON champion Nampalys Mendy, while Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand, and Wesley Fofana are already sidelined due to injuries.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live Streaming Details

Indian football fans can enjoy the live telecast of the EPL match between Liverpool and Leicester City by tuning into the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM on Friday in India.

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels, while soccer fans in the United States(US) can watch the live broadcast by NBC. The live streaming of the match will be available on NBCSports.com and FuboTV. The match will kick off at 7:45 PM on Thursday in the UK, and at 2:45 PM on Thursday in the US.

(Instagram Image: @lcfc/@liverpoolfc)