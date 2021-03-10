Liverpool Vs Leipzig Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Live In India?

A struggling Liverpool side locks horns with an RB Leipzig side on top form at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, March 11 at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Leipzig live stream details, team news, and our prediction for the much-anticipated game.

Liverpool vs Leipzig prediction and preview

Heading into this game, Jurgen Klopp will hope that his side can hold on to the lead achieved in the first leg. Liverpool beat RB Leipzig in the first leg thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but since then they have suffered three defeats in four games with all three losses coming at Anfield. As a result of this horrific form, the champions of the Premier League find themselves in eighth place, 22 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig have been in fantastic form as they are on a six-game winning streak in the Bundesliga. As a result, they find themselves only two points adrift of Bayern Munich and have a fantastic opportunity to lift the Bundesliga trophy. Considering the form of both the teams heading into this game, we expect a 1-1 draw with Liverpool heading into the quarter-finals on aggregate.

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Leipzig team news

Jurgen Klopp has had a series of injury problems to deal with all season and this game is no different. Liverpool continue to be without any of their leading centre-backs as Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are all injured. Moreover, captain Jordan Henderson is also sidelined while Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino will face fitness tests ahead of the Champions League encounter. Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann's men also have some injury concerns as Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai are ruled out for the second leg while Willi Orban and Angelino remain doubts.

Liverpool vs Leipzig team news: Predicted starting line-up

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Nathaniel Phillips, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcântara; Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulácsi; Tyler Adams, Nordi Mukiele, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann; Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl; Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen, Christopher Nkunku

How to watch Liverpool vs Leipzig live stream in India?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 1 — SD & HD. The Liverpool vs Leipzig live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.