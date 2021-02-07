Liverpool Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Gameweek 23 And Prediction

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool face arguably their greatest challenge in the title defence this season. Jurgen Klopp's men were left hapless with a narrow defeat against Burnley in the previous game. The Reds will take on current league leaders Manchester City on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Here are the Liverpool vs Man City live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Bangla. The Liverpool vs Man City live stream will be provided on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Premier League live:

Venue: Anfield

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Time: 10.00 PM IST

Liverpool vs Man City prediction and preview

Liverpool slipped further in their title defence following an embarrassing defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. Steven Alzate's second-half goal was sufficient for the Seagulls to bag three points against the defending Premier League champions. On the other hand, Man City defeated Burnley in the previous clash, with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling managing to get onto the scoresheet.

Liverpool vs Man City team news

Jurgen Klopp has struggled with injuries to several of his key players since the start of the current campaign. The German tactician will be without Diogo Jota, who is out due to a knee injury. Besides, Fabinho, Joseph Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are set to sit out on the sidelines due to their respective injuries. Besides, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are doubtful about their availability.

Man City have enjoyed phenomenal rise after initial setback and have fewer injuries than their opponents of the weekend. Kevin de Bruyne is out due to a hamstring injury while Nathan Ake is yet to recover from a muscle injury. Besides, Sergio Aguero's presence remains doubtful.

Liverpool vs Man City probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri

Man City: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Rodri Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Premier League standings update

Man City have quietly managed to get onto the driving seat in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's men have racked up 47 points in 21 games, maintaining a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. On the other hand, Liverpool have tumbled in the competition and sit fourth in the competition with 40 points in 22 games.

Liverpool vs Man City h2h and prediction

In the previous 29 games between the two sides, Liverpool have an upper hand with 12 victories and seven defeats. 10 games ended in a draw. But, Man City have won nine consecutive Premier League games as yet and hence are the favourites to win the clash against Liverpool 3-1.

Note: The Liverpool vs Man City prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

