Liverpool Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, H2H, Premier League Live

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, January 17. The Premier League top-of-the-table clash between the two English giants is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM BST (10:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Man United team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

ALSO READ: Wayne Rooney Net Worth, Nickname Origin, Personal Life As Legend Retires From Football

Liverpool vs Man United preview

Liverpool head into their game against Man United on the back of a three-game winless streak in the league. The Reds were at the summit of the Premier League table during Christmas but draws against West Brom and Newcastle were followed by a 0-1 away defeat against Southampton on January 4. The Merseyside giants are currently second in the Premier League standings, three points behind leaders Man United and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

On the other hand, Man United have brushed off their poor start to the campaign and found their rhythm. The Red Devils have soared to the top of the league and moved three points clear of Liverpool following their win over Burnley last week. Liverpool are unbeaten in 67 home games in the league and United will be itching to hand their rivals their first home league defeat since April 2017.

ALSO READ: PSG Coach Pochettino Tests Positive For Virus

Liverpool vs Man United prediction and H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 232 times. Liverpool have won 77 times while United have come out victorious in 88 games. They've played out a total of 67 draws. Given that Liverpool are playing this fixture at Anfield, our prediction is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Liverpool vs Man United team news, injuries and suspensions

Centre-back Joel Matip will undergo a late fitness test for Liverpool while midfielder Naby Keita is ruled out of the game due to a muscle injury. The Reds are still without Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas. However, Thiago Alcantara is in line to make his Anfield debut against Manchester United.

ℹ️ Two defenders have been ruled out of Sunday's huge #PL game, according to Ole 👇#MUFC #LIVMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2021

For Man United, Anthony Martial will undergo a late fitness test. Edinson Cavani is the most likely candidate to replace the Frenchman in United's attack. Paul Pogba is expected to start following his match-winning goal against Burnley last week.

ALSO READ: FCS Schedules Nearly Set With Season Starting In February

Premier League live: How to watch Liverpool vs Man United live in India?

In India, the Liverpool vs Man United game will telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD and Star Sports 3. The Liverpool vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Ronaldinho Turns Rapper: Brazil Football Great Plans To Release 8 Songs This Year

Image Credits - Liverpool, Man United Instagram