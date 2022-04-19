Last Updated:

Liverpool Vs Man United Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Game In India, US, UK?

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here's a look at how to watch the Premier League live, and the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream details

Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming details

Premier League title contenders Liverpool are all set to take on a struggling arch-rivals Manchester United side on Tuesday night at Anfield. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 20. If the Reds were to win this match, they could have a two-point lead over current leaders Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's side faces Brighton on Wednesday night.

With the stakes so high for Jurgen Klopp's side, tonight's encounter promises to be fierce and competitive. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting game in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Manchester United live streaming details.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, April 19.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 19.

PL title race explained as Liverpool trail Man City by a point

With just seven matches remaining in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign for both title contenders, second-placed Liverpool currently trail leaders Manchester City by a point. Hence, with the two teams separated by just a point, none of the two sides can afford to drop any points if they are to win the title at the end of the season.

