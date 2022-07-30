Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Community Shield LIVE?

The new Premier League season is just around the corner and football fans around the world are all set to be treated to a football feast when Liverpool takes on Manchester City in Community Shield.

Liverpool are the third-most successful team in the history of the FA Community Shield, having won the trophy 15 times. However, they have not won the competition since 2006. Manchester City on the other hand have lifted the FA Community Shield on six occasions, with their latest triumph coming in 2019.

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday, July 30. The traditional curtain-raiser event to the new Premier League season has been moved away from Wembley due to the Women’s European Championship final. The match will be a chance for both teams to open the new season with silverware. Here are the live streaming details of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Community Shield match.

How to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Community Shield match

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Community Shield match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Community Shield: Where to catch Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream

The Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream will start at 9.30 p.m. IST and will be available on SonyLiv.

Liverpool vs Manchester City team news

Ahead of the curtain raiser, Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker who has an abdominal problem as well as Diogo Jota who has suffered a hamstring injury. Left-back Kostas Tsimikas picked a knock in training. The other players who are unfit for the match are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher. Roberto Firmino could partner Darwin Nunez in attack.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola will be without Aymeric Laporte who is nursing an injury. The trio of John Stones, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan who missed the US tour are available for the Community Shield. Ruben Dias has Nathan Ake will also be present alongside Erling Haaland who made his debut against Bayern and scored the winning goal.

Liverpool vs Manchester City probable lineups

Liverpool probable lineup

Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Manchester City probable lineup

Ortega, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish