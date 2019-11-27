Liverpool Vs Napoli Champions League Live Streaming, Preview, Team News And More Details

Anfield will be gearing up for yet another UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday night (Thursday early morning IST) when Liverpool host familiar foes Napoli. Liverpool could secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare with a win over the Italians. Check out the Liverpool vs Napoli live streaming details and a detailed match preview.
Take a look through our gallery from the Reds' pre-Napoli workout this evening 👇— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2019
After losing their opening game of the Champions League group stage rounds away to Napoli, Liverpool have won their following three games and currently sit on top of Group E with nine points, one point more than second-placed Napoli. The Italian side have had their fair share of troubles to add to their poor league form. Carlo Ancelotti's men are winless in their last six fixtures in all competition. Meanwhile, Liverpool are enjoying yet another fine campaign this season and Napoli are the only team to beat Jurgen Klopp's men within full time this season.
Napoli could be without two key forwards in Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Insigne due to stomach and elbow problems respectively. While, Liverpool are set to be without Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri for the tie. However, Mohamed Salah is expected to be back in the starting line-up after missing the weekend's clash vs Crystal Palace with an ankle injury.
Liverpool win-loss record: WWWWWW
Napoli win-loss record: DDDLDD
🎙 @MrAncelotti: "We're united, motivated and I want to see our character tomorrow"— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 26, 2019
👉🏻 https://t.co/c9DIt356OU
⚽️ #LIVNAP
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/B2JZsCBzCr
Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
Alex Meret (GK), Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Fabian Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Allan, Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano
Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Liverpool vs Napoli live streaming: SONY LIV
You can also catch the Liverpool vs Napoli broadcast on SONY TEN 1 as well.
