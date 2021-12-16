Last Updated:

Liverpool Vs Newcastle Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

Ahead of the game, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream details.

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream

A Liverpool side in top form will next take on a struggling Newcastle United side in the Premier League on Thursday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on December 17 from Anfield.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining match in England's top fight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream details.

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream, fans can tune into SkyGO. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on December 16.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

Premier League table update: Liverpool in 2nd while Newcastle in 19th

After 16 games, Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League table with 37 points, four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more. On the other hand, Newcastle United are down in 19th place with 10 points, three points off safety.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Newcastle United predicted line-up: Martin Dúbravka; Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis; Miguel Almirón, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin; Joelinton, Callum Wilson

